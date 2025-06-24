Global tourism leaders to gather in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Global tourism leaders are to gather in Galway city for three days from today, Tues June 24th.

The 55th Annual International Conference of the Travel and Tourism Research Association is being held at The Galmont Hotel

This global gathering of researchers, industry leaders, and destination professionals will discuss the theme of Influencing the Future of Global Travel and Tourism Research.

The conference returns to Europe under the presidency of Ireland’s Dr. Sean Ruane, a lecturer at Shannon College of Hotel Management.

Keynote speakers at the Galway city conference include Dr. Iis Tussyadiah, Dean, Surrey Business School; Dr. Jim Petrick, Texas A&M University and Barbara Jamison President of the City Destinations Alliance