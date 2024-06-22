Global learners enjoy their Irish immersion at work in Claregalway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Enthusiastic learners from Uganda, South Africa and Mexico were among the employees at two adjoining businesses in Claregalway who recently completed a six-week Irish course.
The course was run in partnership with Gaeltacht an Eachréidh, which aims to promote our native language in Claregalway, Annaghdown, and Carnmore.
It saw six members of staff at Cue One and Xerotech join Claregalway-based teacher Aine Ui Chuirbhin for weekly Irish lessons at Claregalway Corporate Park, which involved a good deal of fun and conversation, immediately after work every Wednesday.
Kieran Cooney and his staff at Cue One loved their group classes with teacher Aine before Christmas and were delighted to team up with their colleagues next door in Xerotech for the weekly lessons.
Kieran, the managing director of Cue One Ireland, made a presentation to Aine to mark the conclusion of the last class before they take a break for the summer.
“I am absolutely delighted to say that re-learning the Irish language has not only been a personal enrichment for me but has also had a profound impact on my professional life,” said Kieran.
“I was delighted when contacted by local Oifigeach Pleanáil Teanga (Irish Language Officer) Ciaran Tierney as I always had a love for the language from my school days and the classes have really sparked my interest again! The classes with Aine were so much fun and we really enjoyed the way the classes were delivered.”
The learners from Uganda, Mexico, and South Africa, who work for Xerotech, joined their Irish colleagues in putting Aine through her paces over the six weeks and loved interacting in our beautiful native language.
Rediscovering their “grá” for Irish was of particular benefit to the crew at Cue One, who regularly hire out studio space and equipment to Irish language theatre and independent television companies.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time with Aine. Being able to communicate through the medium of Irish has helped me to build up a stronger rapport with my Irish-speaking clients and colleagues here at Cue One. I would highly recommend getting off the fence and giving it a go!”
Pictured: The group who took part in the Irish classes in Claregalway Corporate Park with their teacher Aine Ui Choirbhin (second right).
