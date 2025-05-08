Global Irish Summit proves that not all politics is local

-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 2 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
A remarkable feature about Irish politics — and I suppose it applies to politics anywhere — is that it mixes the minutiae of local life with the big macro global issues of the day.
If you reel through the debates, or the parliamentary questions, there will be questions about concerns raised by TDs and Senators about a school hall, or a local road, or about hedge cutting on country roads.
You will often find that TDs, when making speeches in the Dáil, will often namecheck nearly every half-parish in their constituency.
That’s an important part of our democracy. The localism of Irish politics is, I would contend, a good thing.
Poet Patrick Kavanagh captured that quality of Irish life better than anybody else in his classic ‘Epic’.
“I have lived in important places, times
When great events were decided, who owned
That half a rood of rock, a no-man’s land
Surrounded by our pitchfork-armed claims.”
He summons no less a scribe than Homer at the end of the poem, who whispers to him.
“I made the Iliad from such
A local row. Gods make their own importance.”
But it’s not the local we are talking about this week; this week we’re looking at how Ireland looks outward to the world.
For the past number of years, in early May the Government convenes a one-day conference in Dublin called the Global Irish Summit. Every Irish ambassador, diplomat and consul general comes home for the occasion. Most of the Cabinet are there, including the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.
There are interesting seminars on topics, often about new areas of discussion and new opportunities. It’s a chance to glimpse how Ireland conducts its foreign relations with the world. It deals with big issues like trade, conflict, climate change, and developing countries.
This year’s summit has a very urgent theme — and that’s reflected in the ‘clár’. It refers to Ireland’s place in the world at a time of global geopolitical upheaval and change.
Pictured: Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the Global Irish Summit this week.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Coole day in store as musicians graduate
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Nine young members of the Coole Music and Arts group will graduate ...
‘Fair play’ needed on peat soil management
MANAGING peat soils in Ireland has become a major talking point and had been allowed to become a ...
Goals sink Galway in Connacht semi-final with Mayo
Mayo 3-15 Galway 0-15 By PJ Lynch in Castlebar IT has always been said that goals win ga...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Stopping the decay Cities and towns, like all terrestrial things, get worn out; even t...
Stretch Therapy a new concept in movement
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara A banker turned sports physiotherapist has b...
IRB on Oughterard recruitment drive
The Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB) is actively recruiting members in Oughterard to its conspi...
Garbally old boys aim to keep the school spirit alive
A campaign started by a group of past pupils of Garbally College in Ballinasloe – to retain the G...
Festival marks 50 years of Celtic cultural bridge
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell This month marks the 50th anniversary of Galway’s twinship wit...
Reality check for Galway Utd against table toppers Athlone
Galway United Women 0 Athlone Town Women 3 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park AN unbe...