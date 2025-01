This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

How does the menstrual cycle impact on sports performance – and how can we address the stigma around it?

That’s the question asked by a sixth year student from Glenamaddy as part of her project at the upcoming BT Young Scientist Competition.

Michaela Gillooly’s project “Own your cycle, own your game” won a top award at the national SciFest competition last year.

She’s been speaking to Chloe Nolan about what the project is all about.