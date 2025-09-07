Glenamaddy Show aims for the record books

Plans have been unveiled for what is being billed as the biggest Glenamaddy Ploughing and Agricultural Show in years, taking place on the last Sunday in September.

There was an air of expectation and excitement at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre on Saturday evening last following the launch of the 2025 show.

The evening also saw a new website, glenamaddyshow.com, go live giving all potential entrants an easy way to enter all classes in a few easy steps.

The show, the 11th edition of which will be held on Sunday, September 28, will see an exciting line up of events on the day as the event celebrates the spirit of rural Ireland and the vibrant farming community.

A large and varied programme of events was unveiled by Vice Chairperson of the Show Committee, Pat Connelly.

It will feature the now traditional and well received livestock and sheep shows with a new addition this year, the introduction of a competition for rare cattle breeds, all exhibited in the 40,000 square foot arena and accredited by the Irish Show Association.

One of the highlights of any ploughing show is the National Ploughing Association competitions and this year will also see the return of the All-Ireland Tractor Pulling Finals.

However, one event could see Glenamaddy not only on the national stage but could also see a World Record broken as an attempt will be made to break a record in existence since 1989.

The record for ploughing an acre according to the Guinness Book of Records stands at 9 minutes, 49.88 seconds set by Joe Langcake at Hornby Hall in Cumbria. On the day of the show in Glenamaddy, an attempt will take place to break this record.

This show will also include a wide range of activities including a new event in Lawnmower Racing which will give people the opportunity to race custom built machines around a purpose-built track.

Other highlights will be displays of vintage cars, machinery and tractors and music fans will not be left wanting either with performances from Olivia Douglas and Gerry Guthrie into the evening.

And if that was not enough, there will be a dedicated children’s play zone, a dog show, a wide variety of indoor and outdoor crafts and even helicopter rides, weather permitting.

Pat Connelly spoke of the excitement building in the area ahead of the Show: “It’s a wonderful occasion for the parish and the surrounding areas. The excitement is starting to build. You can see it throughout the village.

“And It’s not just in Glenamaddy. I was just speaking to a few people who are coming to the show from the United States, and we have machinery coming from England and other countries, so it’s nearly gone international at this stage. It’s gone that big.”

Pat also paid tribute to the many sponsors who have come on board to support the show. “Sponsors are so important, we have had fantastic support from the entire community for the show and we have been very lucky as those who have sponsored us in previous years are still on board and we are eternally grateful for that. It costs a lot of money to run a show like Glenamaddy and without them we could not do it.”

The importance of the show locally was a sentiment echoed by local councillor Peter Keaveney who officially launched the event.

“The Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show has become an important date on the calendar in Glenamaddy and surrounding areas over the past 10 years.

“The show attracts large crowds to the area. Great credit is due to the show committee and volunteers for making the show such a huge success. The show provides a great day out for all family members both young and old,” he said

National Secretary of the Irish Shows Association, Jim Harrison, pointed out that there had been an increase in attendances this year and the increase in funding had been of major benefit around the country.

“Shows have been exceptionally good this year with attendees up all around the country by 10%. The reason for this is that the weather has been favourable and people want to attend Agricultural Shows.

“The €1 million funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development has been an enormous help to shows in the past few years and it is plain to be seen that shows are really benefiting from the funding at this stage.”

With over 10,000 people expected to attend, the hope is that this year’s event will be the biggest one yet and will secure the future of the show for years to come.

Pictured at the launch of the Glenamaddy Ploughing and Agricultural Show were (from left): Pat Connelly (Vice Chair Show Committee), Kathleen Warde, Cllr Peter Keaveney, Joanne Mannion and James Murphy.