Glenamaddy Players qualify for All Ireland confined amateur drama

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Glenamaddy Players have qualified for the All-Ireland confined amateur drama being held in Claremorris

They won their place after winning the highly competitive Glenamaddy Festival with their performance of Class, a play by Iseult Golden and David Horan

The group also scooped a host of awards when the winners were announced last night.

They won Best Sound, Best Set, Best Actor Confined with Patrick Flynn and Best Actress Confined with Tina Ward

Coman Keaveney also won the Best Director Confined and he spoke to our reporter John Mulligan in Glenamaddy immediately afterward: