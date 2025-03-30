  • Services

Services

Glenamaddy Players qualify for All Ireland confined amateur drama

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Glenamaddy Players qualify for All Ireland confined amateur drama
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Glenamaddy Players have qualified for the All-Ireland confined amateur drama being held in Claremorris

They won their place after winning the highly competitive Glenamaddy Festival with their performance of Class, a play by Iseult Golden and David Horan

The group also scooped a host of awards when the winners were announced last night.

They won Best Sound, Best Set, Best Actor Confined with Patrick Flynn and Best Actress Confined with Tina Ward

Coman Keaveney also won the Best Director Confined and he spoke to our reporter John Mulligan in Glenamaddy immediately afterward:

 

More like this:
no_space
Road upgrade works to get underway in Oranmore from tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad works will get underway on the Limerick Road in ...

no_space
Water outages for 200 customers on Letteragh Road tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAround 200 customers along the Letteragh Road may exp...

no_space
Popular Galway crime writer Ken Bruen has died at the age of 74

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe hugely popular Galway crime writer Ken Bruen has ...

no_space
Death of Galway crime writer Ken Bruen

The hugely popular Galway crime writer Ken Bruen has died at the age of 74. Best known as the ...

no_space
Galway marine biologist finds something fishy!

A Galway-based marine biologist made a unique discovery while out beachcombing on the shores of G...

no_space
Tuam residents don’t want to be left overlooked

Residents in Tuam will oppose a social housing development on an elevated site that they say will...

no_space
Breakthrough in Oughterard footbridge campaign as plans are prepared for An Bord Pleanála

A significant milestone has been reached in the long-running campaign for a new footbridge over t...

no_space
Connemara's Johnny Óg Connolly named Composer of the Year at Gradam Ceoil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Connemara musician has been named Composer of the Y...

no_space
People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett to address city event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett will...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up