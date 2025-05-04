  • Services

Glenamaddy Players await results from the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The curtain came down on the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris last night with the Glenamaddy Players performing their play Class by Iseult Golden and David Horan.

However, they must wait until tonight to see if they will be crowned overall winners for the first time.

One of the highlights of the Amateur Drama Circuit, All-Ireland Confined Drama Festival started on Friday the 25th of April with the official opening by the wife of the President of Ireland, Sabina Higgins and featured the Enniscorthy Players on the opening night.

Nine groups who qualified through the festival circuit performed throughout the nine nights, with five groups from the West of Ireland.

They were Upstage Players from Claremorris, featuring Ollie Turner from Dunmore and Ollie Barrett from Milltown, who performed on Saturday the 26th; St Patrick’s Drama Group from Westport, who were on stage the following Sunday; Clann Machua (Mach-u-a) from Kiltimagh on Wednesday; Phoenix Players from Tubbercurry on Thursday; and finally, the Glenamaddy Players, who brought the performance element of the festival to a close last night.

All nine groups faced adjudicator Anna Walker, who now has the unenviable task of choosing the different acting and technical award winners as well as naming the overall winner for 2025.

The results will be live-streamed from the McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, tonight at approximately 9:30pm.

You can follow the results HERE.

