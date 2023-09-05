Glenamaddy Comer Brothers chasing major investment in Dublin Airport land
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Billionaire Glenamaddy brothers, Luke and Brian Comer, are said to be chasing a major investment in extensive lands at Dublin Airport.
According to the Irish Independent, Dublin Airport Authority is also interested in the land – but not at the price level being touted.
The 260 acres of land beside Dublin Airport is estimated to be worth up €210m.
It was previously the subject of independent plans to develop a new terminal but the owners failed to secure planning permission.
The DAA, which operates the airport, is said to be interested in the land but at a fraction of the price level being touted in the market.
The Irish Independent reports that The Comer Group has now confirmed to it that it has submitted a bid on the land.
It would effectively double the land the group would own around the Airport.
The paper reports the group deems the land to be as valuable as the 1000 zoned acres it owns inside the M25 in London.
Luke and Brian Comer have deep pockets with a net worth of over €1bn – having created a property empire after starting as plasterers in London in the 1980s.
