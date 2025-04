This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Anyone interested in the Glenamaddy Ploughing and Agricultural Show is being encouraged to attend the AGM this Friday (25/4)

It’ll take place at the Community Centre at 8pm.

Last year’s show drew over 9 thousand visitors – and organisers are keen to reach even greater heights this September.

Chairperson Pat Connolly says the show has outgrown the current committee.