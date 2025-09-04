Gift for new Library and Learning Commons at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Irial Finan graduated from the University in 1977, and together with his wife Deirdre, they have championed education and culture through their philanthropy and engagement with University of Galway, both in Ireland and the US.

The Archives and Special Collections Reading Room has now been renamed in their honour.

The dedicated space safeguards unique manuscripts, rare books and cultural collections, while opening access to students, researchers and the wider community.