Gibbs makes a splash at national finals

TWENTY five Galway SC swimmers made a big splash at the Irish Summer Nationals Age-Group and Senior championships held at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin last week, achieving two gold, eight silver, seven bronze, 32 finalists and 70 personal best times.

The club’s top performer was Alison Gibbs who won two gold medals (100 & 200 Breaststroke) and two silvers (200 & 400 IM) in the U15 age-group.

Emma Murphy won silver (100 Breaststroke) and bronze (200 Breaststroke) in the same age-group, while at U16 level, Ailbhe Mulhall secured bronze medals in the 100 & 200 Butterfly.

Tom O’Sullivan won silver in the 200 Butterfly and bronzes in the 100 Butterfly and 400 Freestyle, with Ben Naughton taking bronze in the U16 200 Breaststroke.

