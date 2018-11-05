Giant decorations and projections to be added to Galway’s festive lights

Galway promises be more Christmassy than ever this festive season after it was agreed to invest a further €150,000 into creating a winter wonderland in the city.

A submission made by several business groups representing different parts of the city, proposing “an iconic festive light and colour experience”, has been unanimously approved by city councillors.

The novel initiative by businesses to improve the Christmas shopping experience in the city is an attempt to boost footfall and challenge the trend towards online shopping. The umbrella group of businesses has set an ambitious goal for the city – to become the “Christmas capital of Ireland”.

The proposal, which includes new light installations and projections on some of Galway’s iconic buildings, will complement and is in addition to the existing Christmas decorations and lights in the city and the Christmas Market.

The group promises to bring key city locations to life “in immersive and experiential ways” through the use of light and colour installations.

Four buildings – Lynch’s Castle, St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, the Bridge Mills and 19 Eyre Square (the Bank of Ireland and EY building) – will be lit up with Christmas-themed projections. The plan allows for a further eight “magnificent large lighting features” to be placed at various locations around the city, including a giant snow flake at Spanish Arch, a giant star gate at Raven’s Terrace, a sitting LED bear at Woodquay, a reindeer family at Eyre Square, a festive swan at Claddagh Basin, hanging gift boxes at Shop Street and swinging angels and eagles at Forster Street. These installations use up a majority of the budget (€85,000).

In tandem with the launch of the Christmas Market, it is planned to hold a ‘Light Up Galway’ Christmas festival on November 16, which is a “one-off early evening extravaganza which brings Galway to life, in a fun, creative and colourful way”. This will include family friendly entertainment.

The joint submission was made by Galway City Business Association, Latin Quarter, West End Traders, East Village and Woodquay. The proposals were agreed, but only after assurances that Prospect Hill and Salthill would be included.

In it, business leaders outline how they believe Galway City “needs to build and add to the amazing Christmas experience thus far”.

“With an ever-increasing trend of online shopping, there has never been more of a demand on cities to offer an experience as a reason to visit. We believe this project will meet this demand. It will in essence bring a new and fresh vibe, and customer base, and experience to the city at Christmas.

“We believe it’s important (and) imperative that the city showcases itself in the (best) possible way and becomes the Capital of Christmas in Ireland and ultimately the European Capital of Culture in 2020,” the submission said.

Gary McMahon, Acting Director of Services with Galway City Council, said that some of the equipment to be used would be rented, but many items would be purchased and added to the city’s stock of lights and decorations for use in future Christmases.

All councillors present at the meeting voted for the €150,000 grant.

The ‘Light Up Galway’ event on November 16 will begin at 6pm at Raven Terrace, pass on to the corner of Cross Street and Quay Street, where there will be a 20-minute stop. The parade will move up Shop Street and stops outside Hartmann’s on William Street for another 20 minutes, then on to Woodquay for a further stop and finally back to the finale at Eyre Square.

The Santa Express Train will be leading the city tour. Santa and Mrs. Claus will follow on Santa’s Sleigh, headed by the Ice King and Queen and surrounded by a whole host of Christmas-themed characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse.