Getting to grips with big issues

Conamara broadcaster and podcaster Síle Seoige has a new television series that specifically explores three of the major challenges we face as a society today – namely, bullying, parenting and the anxiety epidemic.

Síle Seoige: An Saol Mar Atá, is a three-part series that starts on TG4 on February 11 at 9.45pm, where the broadcaster brings compassion and journalistic integrity to this honest and moving exploration.

The opening episode focuses on parenting, looking at the significant challenges that come with being a parent.

Síle visits journalist and new mother Siún Ní Dhuinn to talk about the highs and the lows – and she sees an effective childcare system in action in Norway when she visits Niamh Ní Bhroin who is raising a family in Oslo.

Síle also sits down for a moving and emotional interview with journalist, Senator and mother Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

The second episode focuses on the prevalence of anxiety in Ireland today – and the final part sees Síle attempt to understand the dark world of bullying.

She talks with screenwriter Antóin Beag Ó Colla about the devastating impact bullying had on him as a young man.

After speaking to Deirdre Donnelly about her reasons for exiting politics, Síle goes to Galway University where Dr. Tom Felle gives her a sobering insight into the bullying our public representatives in Ireland endure today and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik explains that she is hopeful that things can improve.

As a public figure, Síle herself has first-hand experience with bullying and her fellow presenters Aisling Ní Dhonnabháin and Síle Ní Chonghaile also share their own experiences and a few useful tips.

Pictured: New series…Síle Seoige.