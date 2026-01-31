Getting to grips with big issues

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Conamara broadcaster and podcaster Síle Seoige has a new television series that specifically explores three of the major challenges we face as a society today – namely, bullying, parenting and the anxiety epidemic.
Síle Seoige: An Saol Mar Atá, is a three-part series that starts on TG4 on February 11 at 9.45pm, where the broadcaster brings compassion and journalistic integrity to this honest and moving exploration.
The opening episode focuses on parenting, looking at the significant challenges that come with being a parent.
Síle visits journalist and new mother Siún Ní Dhuinn to talk about the highs and the lows – and she sees an effective childcare system in action in Norway when she visits Niamh Ní Bhroin who is raising a family in Oslo.
Síle also sits down for a moving and emotional interview with journalist, Senator and mother Evanne Ní Chuilinn.
The second episode focuses on the prevalence of anxiety in Ireland today – and the final part sees Síle attempt to understand the dark world of bullying.
She talks with screenwriter Antóin Beag Ó Colla about the devastating impact bullying had on him as a young man.
After speaking to Deirdre Donnelly about her reasons for exiting politics, Síle goes to Galway University where Dr. Tom Felle gives her a sobering insight into the bullying our public representatives in Ireland endure today and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik explains that she is hopeful that things can improve.
As a public figure, Síle herself has first-hand experience with bullying and her fellow presenters Aisling Ní Dhonnabháin and Síle Ní Chonghaile also share their own experiences and a few useful tips.
Pictured: New series…Síle Seoige.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Treating teddies comes of age!
The latest owners to bring their beloved teddies for treatment weren’t even a twinkle in their pa...
Galway cyclists prepare to join in marathon charity trek to Lourdes
A group of Galway cyclists are preparing for a marathon mission to Lourdes – to raise funds for a...
University of Galway claws back payments to 20-plus of its staff
More than 20 employees of University of Galway have signed up to repayment plans after their sala...
Threads the theme of new music season
The theme for the news season from MusicConnects (previously Galway Music Residency) is Threads. ...
Winning weekend for Maree, Maigh Cuilinn and Titans
ISAIAH Taylor produced one of the individual performances of the season in Maree’s Men’s Division...
New stadium can act as catalyst for Connacht to progress in years ahead – Lancaster
By JOHN FALLON HEAD Coach Stuart Lancaster admitted it was a pity that a brave Connacht effort...
Why doesn’t Galway have any gay bar?
When Oughterard native Francis Conneely emigrated to England in 1997, there was no gay bar in Gal...
Curran hat-trick helps Galway League advance to cup final
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty Eamonn Deacy Park will host the Oscar Traynor Cup final between...
Classic works from Galway Choral in St Nicholas Collegiate Church
Galway Choral Association (GCA) is presenting an evening of choral music, at 8pm on Saturday, Feb...