Getting a grip on the rapidly changing media landscape

-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 3 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
I was down in Galway on Tuesday for a seminar organised by Coimisiún na Meán and discussing the Digital News Report Ireland 2025.
I know, right off the bat, it sounds as dry as a stick but stay with me.
Anyway, the seminar was in the Porter Shed in Market Street. During my time in Galway, it was where I worked, the offices of the Connacht Tribune.
The paradox didn’t escape anybody who was speaking at the seminar: Dave O’Connell, the editor, our colleague Bernie Ní Fhlatharta and Prof Tom Felle of the University of Galway, who started his journalism career there.
Felle spoke about working in the newsroom when the large printing press in the back of the building clattered into action and the vibrations that could be felt in the newsroom.
For me, that dusty brown newsroom on the first floor was my incubation chamber as a journalist.
There were so many talented journalists working for the Connacht Tribune. I can remember reading through the back copies which were kept on a table in the far corner and being stunned at the quality of writing from present and former colleagues.
Back then, there were three papers: the Sentinel on a Tuesday, the country edition on a Thursday and the City Tribune on a Friday. There were some early deadlines, but everything built up to the printing presses beginning to roll on the morning of publication.
The Tribune was a technologically advanced publication at the time. All of the journalists used Apple Macintosh computers (as they were called then) as did the printers.
We were no longer using hot metal. What happened was that the articles were printed out in columns and then pasted onto the page that would go into the printing press.
If the article was too long the typesetter would take out a scalpel and literally excise a paragraph, or a sentence, or a clause from the printed column. It was a real skill that is now gone.
Today, it’s a completely different world. Over the past decade newspaper companies have changed their self-description to media organisations.
While they all still print newspapers (the legacy business), it now forms only part of a wider organisation that produces video; audio (mainly in the form of podcasts); live digital coverage; and provides news and interviews across social media channels.
Sinead Crowley from Coimisiún na Meán chats with Harry McGee at the launch of the Digital News Report Ireland 2025. Photo: Aengus McMahon.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Local sources most trusted when it comes to news
The majority of Irish people are either extremely or very interested in news, according to the an...
Sun, sea, sand and Salthill – right on your doorstep
A corner house plot located in the heart of Salthill – a short walk from the Prom and the Blackro...
Struggling with your spare tyre!
With spare tyres being phased out, it seems that Irish motorists are unsure how to cope with its ...
Pre-excavation works begin at former Mother and Baby Home
Survivors and family members of former residents of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home were ‘optimisti...
Parents delay smartphones for children entering secondary school
Parents from three Galway primary schools have come together to keep their children away from sma...
Galway football’s ace comes up trumps when his team’s need is at its greatest
ON his day, there is no more thrilling sight on the Gaelic football fields than Shane Walsh. A...
Mistaken identities can give you food for thought
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It was late into the evening in Supermacs and the guy was...
Galway footballers show true grit in overhauling Armagh in group epic
Galway 2-22 Armagh 0-27 THE team which won’t give up produced one of the greatest champions...
Ooh By Gum lauded for social conscience
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara A Clifden destination store has been become ...