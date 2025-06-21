Gerry King is elected new Cathaoirleach of Connemara District

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry King has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Connemara District.

The announcement was made yesterday evening and will see the Clifden Native take over from Tomas Welby.

It will be the second time he has held the position, having previously served as Cathaoirleach in 2020.

Councillor King was elected following a meeting of the 9 councillors from Connemara North and Connemara South at County Hall.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach outlined his plans for the coming year.

The election of Gerry King followed the elections of the Mayor of Galway City and Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

Councillor Mike Cubbard was elected Mayor of Galway City for the third time, and Athenry/Oranmore area Fine Gael councillor David Collins from Turloughmore was elected the new Cathaoirleach of Galway County.