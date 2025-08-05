German TV travel show films in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Filming for a German travel TV show called Wunderschön has been taking place at various locations along the Wild Atlantic Way including Galway.

The TV crew filmed at Dunguaire Castle, Micil Distillery, Connemara ponies at Diamond’s Equine Renvyle, Kylemore Abbey, The Irish Dance Experience with Siobhan Manson and a sheepdog demonstration at Killary Sheep Farm.

The production was supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland and will air on WDR, a public TV network in Germany.