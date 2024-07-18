German travel agents make River Shannon stop-ff in Portumna

A group of travel agents working with German tour operator ADAC Reisen has made a River Shannon stop-off in Portumna

The group has been visiting Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and cruising tour operator Le Boat.





Embarking at Portumna, they took a guided tour of Portumna Castle and Gardens.

