German giant brings more affordable sedan to market

The ongoing expansion of the Mercedes-Benz passenger car range – already evident here with the recent launch of its latest B-Class and GLE SUV models – has taken another move forward with the arrival of their new A-Class Saloon and its high-performance AMG A35 variant.

Mercedes-Benz bosses say that it has a grown-up appearance wrapped in a youthful appeal – one that they believe has helped it attract a body of owners some 13 years younger, on average, than those of earlier A-Class models.

Viewed from the outside, numerous body changes give it a noticeably larger, even more energetic look – particularly evident in its more sloping bonnet and lower, more angular headlights.

Better all-round visibility, easier rear seat access, and a 29-litres larger luggage compartment are amongst its many other design enhancements; as is its more spacious interior, increased front and rear headroom, shoulder room and elbowroom.

Completely new is its dashboard screen and control-and-display system designed in such a fashion that it appears to ‘float’ in a visually three-dimensional way. Another turn-on for tech-savvy drivers is Mercedes-Benz’s acclaimed MBUX system. Using touch screen, touch pad and touch button technology, MBUX brings intelligent voice control, natural speech recognition and augmented reality features that assist the driver in numerous ways. These include the capacity to ‘learn’ the driver’s wishes and operate intuitively.

