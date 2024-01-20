George McDonagh’s Saturday Six
Author: Sport GBFM
Racing at home on Saturday (20th January 2024) is in Navan.
Cross-channel, there are meetings in Lingfield, Taunton and Wolverhampton.
With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.
