Gearing up for a ‘joyous’ Arts Fest

Published:
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 4 minutes read
As the programme is launched for the 48th Galway International Arts Festival, the event’s Artistic Director Paul Fahy tells JUDY MURPHY about one of the most ambitious and inclusive festivals to date.
“A joyous and inclusive festival”, is the promise from artistic director Paul Fahy as Galway International Arts Festival returns to streets and venues across the city, from July 14-27, with world and Irish premieres, and several special commissions in theatre, dance and visual arts.
Cork’s Luke Murphy whose multi-award-winning Volcano was staged at the Arts Festival in 2021 and 2023, returns for the world premiere of his latest show, Scorched Earth. A co-production between his company Attic Projects, the Arts Festival and Dublin Dance Festival, this dance-drama is inspired by John B Keane’s The Field as it explores a long-unsolved murder and what people will do for land.
Music is by Rob Delaney who wrote the score for Volcano and the piece is written, directed and choreographed by Luke, with an international cast. It’s in the Black Box from July 15-19, with matinees on July 17 and 19.
The Cave, from the Abbey Theatre is written by Kevin Barry and directed by Abbey Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin. This world premiere is a black comedy about the McRae brothers, who live in a dead zone in the mountains of south Sligo. They’re in trouble with the law and running out of road. Featuring Tommy Tiernan, Aaron Monaghan and Judith Roddy, it’ll be at the Town Hall from July 22-26 with matinees on July 24 and 26.
Another Irish premiere Oh. . . from the multi-talented Mikel Murfi will take place in the main tank of Galway Atlantaquaria in Salthill. This co-production between Loco and Reckless Productions, Glór and the Arts Festival, invites the audience to dive deeper into the human experience as Mikel again pushes the boundaries of traditional theatre. The score is by Galway’s Declan Gibbons, who worked with Mikel in Macnas, and Kellie Hughes directs. It runs throughout, with previews from July 8. There will be a First Talk Backstage talk on July 18.
Paul first saw Dimanche, from Belgum’s Les Compagnies Focus and Chaliwaté when it was staged in Edinburgh in 2018. Back then, it was just 20 minutes long but he was so impressed that he committed to bringing it to Galway. Covid intervened and since then, it’s been developed to a 75-minute two-part show.
Its message about climate change “gloriously illustrates what’s going in the world, in a non-didactic way, he says
“It’s beautiful and fantastic in terms of the stagecraft,” adds Paul of Dimanche which features puppetry and actors. “And it has a polar bear. What’s not to like?”
One section features wildlife reporters trying to document the coming climate apocalypse with limited equipment, while the other involves a family at Sunday lunch, feeling the impact of global heating closer to home.
It’s at the Town Hall Theatre from July 15-19 with a matinee on July 19, and a First Thought Backstage talk on July 16.
Copenhagen Collective will present the Irish premiere of The Genesis at the Black Box. This acrobatic show “celebrates the strength of the collective and the beauty of interdependence”, says Paul. With 17 dancers from 14 countries, “the collective notion that together we are stronger runs through all their work”.
Sabotage from Welsh company No Fit State “will be like having the travelling circus come to town”, according to Paul. With a live band and members from all over the world, it will pitch its 700-seater domed tent at Nimmo’s Pier in the Claddagh, staging shows in the round throughout the festival, with previews from July 11.
Druid’s 50th anniversary double-bill, Macbeth and Riders to the Sea will run at the Mick Lally Theatre, while the Bailey Allen at UG will host the premiere of The Baby’s Room.
Pictured: Dimanche: a show on climate change ‘gloriously illustrates what’s going in the world’.
