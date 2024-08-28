  • Services

Gas mains leak in Tuam town

Gas mains leak in Tuam town
In Tuam, there is a mains gas leak in the Palace Grounds Park area of the town.

It’s reported as being under control by the fire service and Bord Gais.


The park is closed to the public at this time and traffic management is in place.

