In Tuam, there is a mains gas leak in the Palace Grounds Park area of the town.

It’s reported as being under control by the fire service and Bord Gais.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The park is closed to the public at this time and traffic management is in place.

The post Gas mains leak in Tuam town appeared first on Galway Bay FM.