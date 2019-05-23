Gardiner by name – and by nature

Most of us struggle to keep the grass mown and the weeds at bay – but imagine if your job was to look after 36 gardens in tip-top condition…as thousands of enthusiasts clambered through just to see them!

That’s the job of the appropriately named Kerrie Gardiner who is at the heart of the upcoming Bloom Festival in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

The Loughrea native is Bloom’s garden manager, looking after the delivery of the 22 stunning show gardens and 14 postcard gardens which form the centre-piece for the show.

The landscape architect from Kylebrack has been Bloom’s Show Garden Manager since 2015.

And Kerrie won’t be the only Galway contributor to this extravaganza over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Because Bord Bia’s Food Village will feature five Galway food and drink companies – Loughnane’s of Galway, Micil Distillery, Salthill; Sabor Foods, Kilchreest, Bowl A Granola from Rahoon, and The Foods of Athenry.

The celebrated horticulture, food and family festival – which attracted over 120,000 visitors last year – will feature 22 show gardens, 14 postcard gardens, 25 plant nurseries, and over 100 Irish food and drink producers.

There will also be 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best known chefs and some 100 retailers, all within a 70 acre site.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.