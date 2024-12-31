Gardai urge motorists in Galway to take extra care as the county remains under a Status Yellow wind alert

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai are urging motorists in Galway to extra take care this morning as the county remains under a Status Yellow wind alert until 11 this morning

The wind has spread some debris on the roads with surface water also problematic in places due to heavy rain overnight

The adverse weather conditions have caused some power outages in the Salthill, Dangan, Rahoon and Westside area affecting approximately 1000 premises

ESB Networks is hopeful power will be restored by 10 this morning

Galway is one of five counties under Status Yellow weather warnings this morning.

The wind advisory is also in place in Donegal and Mayo until 11am today.

Donegal is under a rain alert until 11am, while Cork and Kerry will be affected by a similar warning until tomorrow morning at 6.