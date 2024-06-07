Gardaí urge hotel and guest house owners to look out for missing elderly woman from Gort
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Hotel and guest house owners across the country are being urged to see if an elderly woman, missing from Gort, may be staying with them.
84 year old Teresa Tannian was last seen at her home in Killina at around 7 o’clock on Saturday evening.
She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build and short white hair.
Both Gardaí and Teresa’s family are concerned for her welfare, as she may be confused about her whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636407, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
