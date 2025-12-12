Gardaí step up festive patrols in Galway city
Gardaí in Galway have stepped up the number of high visibility patrols in the city.
The move is part of a Christmas and New Year operation to increase visible policing presence and combat retail crime.
The operation is aimed at ensuring the city continues to be a safe place to live, visit, socialise and conduct business.
Additional uniformed personnel will be deployed on foot patrol across the city centre between peak business hours for the duration of the operation.
In addition, there will be increased foot patrols during the peak weekend socialising hours.
Superintendent Paudie O’Shea, Galway City Community Engagement, said:
“The increased high visibility policing resources in Galway City will adopt a robust approach to policing any offences detected, including public order offences, drug-related activity or anti-social behaviour and will provide continuous reassurance to members of the public.
“In order to combat retail crime during the festive period, Garda personnel will also be assigned to specific retail crime detection operation. This activity will be supported by wider detective and plain clothes resources from the Galway Division and will be guided by crime data analysis.
“Those personnel will also adopt a robust approach to dealing with criminal offences and will pursue a pro-arrest policy for recidivist offenders, including strong bail objections where appropriate.”
Gardaí assigned to the operation will be supported by wider resources from the Galway Roads Policing Unit and Detective Units.
Galway Community Policing Gardaí will deploy the Garda Community Engagement van to locations around the city to support public engagement and offer crime prevention advice to members of the public, residents and the business community.
Motorists have also been asked to park responsibly and to consider the impact of their parking on pedestrians and other road users.
This operation represents the initial phase of a High Visibility Policing and Retail Crime Reduction Plan for Galway City.
Pictured: Gardaí on foot patrol on High Street this week.
