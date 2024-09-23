Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cocaine after house search in Athenry
Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine at a house in Athenry.
Members of the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant in Athenry yesterday.
A man in his 30, who was arrested at the scene, has since been released, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
The suspected cocaine will undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland and investigations are ongoing.
