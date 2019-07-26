Gardaí seize crack cocaine in Galway City

Galway City Tribune – There’s a new arrival on the local drugs scene – the highly-addictive crack cocaine – which is a cause of ‘serious concern’ to Galway’s top Garda.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley confirmed this week that Gardaí made a seizure of crack cocaine in Galway in recent weeks.

He said use of crack cocaine was hugely concerning, because of the correlation between an increase in crime and increase in crack cocaine use.

“In the last six weeks we had a seizure of crack cocaine which is not good for any city. We know that crack cocaine has had a serious negative impact on other cities,” said Chief Supt Curley.

He was speaking at the latest Galway City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting, where he told members that seizures of drugs for sale or supply had fallen in the first six months of this year.

