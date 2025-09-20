  • Services

Gardai seeks public assistance in search for missing Galway teenager

Gardai seeks public assistance in search for missing Galway teenager
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Angel Ndlovu who was reported missing from her home in Ballybane, Galway city since Tuesday.

Angel, who is 15, is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, with a slight build.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Angel was wearing a white cardigan and black leggings.

Gardaí and Angel’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Angel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

