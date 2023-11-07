Gardaí seek witnesses or camera footage as money stolen from taxi driver in Ballybane
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are looking for witnesses to the theft of money from a taxi driver in Ballybane
The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday (nov 6) near Ballybane Church
At approximately 3.15am the taxi driver was stopped by two male pedestrians who demanded money from him
Anyone with dash cams travelling on the Castlepark Road or Sliabh Rua estate between 2.30 and 3.30am on Monday morning is asked to make the footage available
Galway Gardaí are investigating the incident, and may be contacted at 091 53 8000
