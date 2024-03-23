Gardai seek the public’s assistance in search for missing Roscommon woman
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing from her home in Roscommon.
41-year-old Niamh Hand, from Roosky, was reported missing on Friday the 22nd of March and Gardai and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Niamh is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height and of a slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a long black puffy jacket and grey trainers.
Niamh may be travelling in an 07MH registration red Ford Mondeo.
Anyone with information on Niamh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
