  • Services

Services

Gardai seek the public’s assistance in search for missing Roscommon woman

Published:

Gardai seek the public’s assistance in search for missing Roscommon woman
Share story:

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing from her home in Roscommon.

41-year-old Niamh Hand, from Roosky, was reported missing on Friday the 22nd of March and Gardai and her family are concerned for her welfare.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Niamh is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height and of a slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a long black puffy jacket and grey trainers.

Niamh may be travelling in an 07MH registration red Ford Mondeo.

Anyone with information on Niamh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The post Gardai seek the public’s assistance in search for missing Roscommon woman appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway TD disappointed Varadkar “hasn’t changed script” on Mother and Baby redress sheme since announcing resigation

It was maybe too much to hope for, that Leo Varadkar might “change his script” on the...

no_space
Spiddal student delivers speech at EU contest as Ireland’s best young translator

A student from Spiddal has delivered a speech As Gaeilge at an EU contest, which has crowned him ...

no_space
Interim settlement of 1.7 million euro over diagnosis delay following birth at Portiuncula Hospital

The High Court has approved an interim settlement of €1.7 million in the case of a four-year-old ...

no_space
Garda division which covers Galway gets smallest allocation of new recruits

The North Western Garda division, which includes Galway, is to be assigned 12 of the 165 new offi...

no_space
19 Galway Agricultural shows to share government allocation of 136 thousand euro

  Ardrahan Agricultural Show (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); ...

no_space
City-based Grá Chocolates wins first-ever ‘Irish Creative Business Cup’

City-based Grá Chocolates has won the first ever ‘Irish Creative Business Cup’. The e...

no_space
UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine in Galway to deliver lecture at University of Galway

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, is in the city today to visit University ...

no_space
Hail warning to come into effect in Galway in next hour

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at 3pm. Met Eireann says the hail warning will be...

no_space
Plans lodged for 8-turbine windfarm in North Galway

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a new windfarm in North Galway. The 8-turbine de...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up