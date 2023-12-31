Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing Claregalway man
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Robert Murphy from Claregalway, Co. Galway, who is missing since Thursday, 28th December 2023.
Robert is described as being approximately 5ft 10” tall with fair hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen in the Galway City area.
