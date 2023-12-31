Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Robert Murphy from Claregalway, Co. Galway, who is missing since Thursday, 28th December 2023.

Robert is described as being approximately 5ft 10” tall with fair hair and blue eyes.





He was last seen in the Galway City area.

Anyone with any information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

