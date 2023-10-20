  • Services

Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe

Published:

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from Ballinasloe

32 year-old Laurence Doyle has been missing since yesterday morning (19th October)


Laurence is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and black hair.

Anyone with information on Laurence’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda on 090 963 1890 or any Garda station

The post Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

