Gardai seek help in finding man missing from Clifden

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man missing from Clifden

John Hand was last seen in Clifden yesterday.





He’s described as being 5 foot 10, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, John was wearing a blue hooded top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500

