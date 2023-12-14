Gardai seek help in finding man missing from Clifden
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man missing from Clifden
John Hand was last seen in Clifden yesterday.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He’s described as being 5 foot 10, of medium build, with short brown hair.
When last seen, John was wearing a blue hooded top and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500
The post Gardai seek help in finding man missing from Clifden appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Renewed call for second access point for Roscam estates
There’s a renewed call for a second access point for housing estates in Roscam. Councillor ...
Councillors to vote on leasing Ballinasloe land for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees
County Councillors are to vote on Monday on leasing land in Ballinasloe for modular homes for Ukr...
ATU art graduate wins prestigious ‘Taylor Art Award’ at RDS Visual Art Awards
ATU art graduate Taim Haimet has won the prestigious ‘Taylor Art Award’ at the RDS Visual Art Awa...
Galway City Museum to host special event to remember Eileen Quinn
Galway City Museum will later today host an event to remember Eileen Quinn, a young mother killed...
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission to turn home at College Road into apartments
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for plans to transform a home at College Road into apartm...
Inquest hears Ardrahan GAA man died instantly after car struck by speeding neighbour high on cocaine
An inquest has heard that a well-known Ardrahan GAA man died instantly after his car was struck b...
20 Moycullen families still without school bus service after route “abandoned” one week into term
20 families in Moycullen and Roscahill still have no school bus service, after a route was “...
Biodiversity project to bring family of Dexter cows into Renmore in coming weeks
Ballyloughane in Renmore is to welcome new residents in the coming weeks – a family of Dext...
Galway artists unite in anger over loss of Palestinian lives
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell The response from Irish artists to the loss of Palestinian lif...