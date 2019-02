Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say the M6 Motorway is fully open near Athenry following reports of a serious accident in the past hour.

It had been reported that a crash had lead to the closure of two lanes eastbound between between Junction 18 Rathmorrissey and Junction 17 Athenry.

However, Gardai say despite a number of calls from the public, responding units did not find any incident and the road is fully clear this afternoon.