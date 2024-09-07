Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager

Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday.

14-year-old Kealan Burns from Castlerea was last seen in Carrick on Shannon that evening shortly before 8pm.





Kealan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slight build.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Kealan was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, an orange t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information in relation to Kealan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

