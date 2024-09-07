  • Services

Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager

Published:

Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager
Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday.

14-year-old Kealan Burns from Castlerea was last seen in Carrick on Shannon that evening shortly before 8pm.


Kealan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slight build.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Kealan was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, an orange t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information in relation to Kealan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The post Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

