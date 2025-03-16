Gardaí renew warnings over e-scooters

THEY can be an environmentally friendly way to travel . . . but e-scooter users have also been reminded this week by Gardaí of the dangers they face – and their responsibilities as regards other road-users,.

Collisions on e-scooters on Irish roads have risen significantly over the past two years with an RTE Prime Time special last year reporting a significant increase in such incidents during the first half of 2024 – up over 40% as compared to the first six months of 2023.

Galway Gardaí have this week reminded e-scooter users of the rules and regulations that have come into force since May of last year in relation to their use.

E-scooter users must be over the age of 16 and must have their carriers equipped with brakes, lights and a horn – they cannot be used on footpaths, pedestrian areas or motorways.

Failure by e-scooter users to adhere to traffic legislation can incur a fine, Gardaí have advised, but stress that their primary aim is to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Inspector Adrian Queeney of the Galway Garda Roads Policing Unit told the Connacht Tribune that the use of e-scooters across Galway had risen significantly over recent years in line with other parts of the country.

“In terms of their role in helping to avoid traffic build-ups, e-scooters can be a very efficient form of travel, but the key issue here is to ensure that everyone stays safe.

“What we really are trying to do, is to increase awareness and education in relation to people who use e-scooters and their interaction with other road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” Inspector Queeney told the Connacht Tribune.

He said that first and foremost all e-scooter users needed to be aware of the rules, regulations and responsibilities they had when using roads and cycleways.

“E-scooters should only ever carry one person; they should have proper lights, brakes and a horn or bell; they should only be used by people over 16-years of age; and they should never be used on footpaths.

“Those who have e-scooters should also consider the use of helmets and high-vis clothing to help with their safety on Irish roads and cycleways,” said Inspector Queeney.

The Road Safety Authority of Ireland [RSA] has also reminded e-scooter users that a 20-km/h speed applies to their vehicles and that they should drive on the left hand side of carriageways.

“Have lights, a bell or audible warning device, reflectors and brakes on your e-scooter and keep it in a roadworthy condition at all times.

“Obey signals given by a Garda or school warden and follow the same rules of the road that apply to cyclists, including traffic lights, road signs, and all types of pedestrian crossings,” the RSA has advised.

They also stress that e-scooters must never be used on footpaths, pedestrianised areas or motorways and that the driver should never use a mobile phone, or hold it in their hands, while in transit.

“We also remind users that a seat is not permitted on them and that they are not permitted to carry any passenger or goods on their e-scooters,” the RSA advise.

Pictured: Garda Inspector Adrian Queeney.