Gardai renew public appeal for missing Gort woman
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A renewed public appeal has been made to the public by Gardaí to assist in the search for missing Gort woman Teresa Tannian.
The 84 year old was last seen at 7 pm Saturday the 25th of May at her home in Killina.
Teresa is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build and short white hair.
Inspector at Gort Garda Station Georgina Lohan has appealed to hotel, B and B and guest house owners to check if Teresa is a guest on their premises:
