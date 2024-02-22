Gardaí renew public appeal for help in finding missing teen from Tuam

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Tuam

16-year-old Sennora Ward has been missing since Saturday February 10th, and it is believed she may have travelled to Oranmore.





She is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a beige jumper, blue jeans and white runners, and she was also carrying a small white clutch bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

