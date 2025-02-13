Gardai release more information on Ballybrit assault

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances around the assault of a woman in Ballybrit on Tuesday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident at Ballybrit Heights.

It’s believed to have occurred at approximately 5:30am, and Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

In particular, they are seeking any recordings made between 5:15am and 5:45am on Tuesday morning on either the Monivea or the Ballybane More Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.