Gardai make specific appeal in relation to fatal crash in Barna

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardai make specific appeal in relation to fatal crash in Barna
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information in relation to a fatal crash in Barna earlier this month.

22 year old Evan Kilmartin from Indreabhan died in the three-vehicle collision in Barna on Sunday, the 9th of March.

Gardaí are looking to speak with the driver of a car which stopped at the scene at New Village around 11.17 that night, for a number of minutes.

They believe the driver may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

In addition, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at New Village, between 10:45 and 11:30 on Sunday night 9th March are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

