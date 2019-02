Gardai made 10 arrests in the city last night following ‘Donegal Tuesday’.

The 10 arrests were made in relation to public order offences.

It comes as additional Gardai were deployed in the city yesterday due to unofficial Rag Week celebrations with students from all over the country gathering at Eyre Street from early morning.

Students’ unions at NUIG and GMIT have reiterated they don’t endorse unofficial RAG week in any way.