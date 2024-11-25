Gardaí launch two-pronged crackdown on burglaries

Burglaries tend to rise by as much as twenty per cent during the winter months, largely due to shorter daylight hours in the evenings – which is why Gardaí have launched a campaign to urge people to consider security in your home.

It’s part of Operation Thor which actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

The Winter Phase of Operation Thor hit Galway over the weekend of November 8/9, when Gardaí carried out 60 anti-burglary checkpoints and proactive patrols – concentrated in the north and east of the county including Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

That resulted in eleven vehicles being searched; two men arrested on foot of outstanding warrants; two drug detections and eleven Fixed Charge Notices being issued.

“The most common time for burglaries to occur during the winter is evening time between 5pm and 11pm,” said County Galway Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Olivia Fleming.

“During those hours, it’s quite easy to pick out a vacant property if it is in darkness. No light means nobody is at home, and this provides an easy target for the opportunistic burglar.

“An Garda Síochána’s winter burglary message is Lock Up and Light Up. By leaving on a light or bringing one on with a timer switch after 5pm, creates the impression somebody is at home.

“While we’re all conscious of energy costs, LED bulbs are much cheaper to run and provide whiter brighter light. Smart bulbs, which connect to your Wi-Fi, can be programmed or controlled via a mobile app for added convenience,” she added.

Sgt Fleming described Lock Up as a pretty obvious crime prevention measure.

“Ensure all doors and windows have a good standard locking mechanism. Door and window security standards are important, as standards mean the item has been tested to withstand a criminal attack for a prolonged period,” she said.

“Sheds and outhouses should also remain locked up, as should any valuable machinery or tools within. While a good quality padlock is recommended on the door, consider chaining together or anchoring down items such as lawnmowers, bicycles, boat engines and any other items that may not be in use over the winter.

“Security is all about layers, and the first physical layer of security is your boundary wall, fence and gate. Keeping gates closed is a great deterrent as you’re laying out your patch, marking your territory – and anyone crossing that line uninvited or unauthorised is trespassing.

“So if you have entrance gates onto your property, my advice is to get into setting the good habit of keeping them closed. Good lighting outside your property and a house alarm also act as a good deterrent. Video doorbells are popular and are a cost effective security measure,” added Sgt Fleming.

She pointed out that burglars are looking for cash and expensive jewellery. So with that in mind you should not keep large amounts of cash at home. Jewellery should be worn or stored in a safe or safety deposit box.

The free Garda Property App is also very useful as it allows people to index and record their personal property, such as jewellery. Download the app today from the Android or iOS App Stores and start logging all valuables.

Gardaí have also appealed to members of the public who notice anything suspicious to immediately dial 999/112, contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Pictured: Seasonal advice…Sgt Olivia Fleming.