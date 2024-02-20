Gardai investigating string of burglaries in East Galway in one day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are investigating a string of burglaries in East Galway over the course of a day.
Incidents were reported in Portumna, Killimor and Loughrea on Tuesday, February 13th.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Between 3pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday the 13th, a house was broken into at Garryard in Killimor and ransacked.
Meanwhile, a house at Droim na Cille in Loughrea was broken into at approximately 5.40pm on the same day.
On that occassion two males were disturbed and fled the scene in a 07-D black Audi.
In Portumna, at around 6.45pm, a business premises on Patrick Street was broken into – and the suspects then left the scene in a black Audi.
Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, a shed at St. Brendan’s Road was broken into and a Honda power washer was stolen.
Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact their local Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
The post Gardai investigating string of burglaries in East Galway in one day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Wind farm developments in East Galway dominate seven-hour meeting of Galway County Council
Wind farm developments in East Galway have dominated the discussion at this week’s 7 hour m...
Galway Graduate awarded prestigious Janssen Bursary medal for Health Economics
A graduate of the University of Galway has been awarded the Janssen Bursary Medal for 2023. Orla ...
Seanad to discuss bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm being decomissioned
A bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm from being decommissioned will be discussed in the Seanad thi...
Small group of lecturers gather outside ATU Galway as part of national protest
A small group of lecturers have gathered outside ATU Galway in the past hour as part of a nationa...
“Bedtime Adventures” sensory experience to come to Claregalway for children with additional needs
An interactive experience for children aged 6 and under with additional needs and lifelong health...
Council’s threat to pull club’s licence after members added splash of colour!
A Galway City soccer club was sent a letter from Galway City Council threatening to revoke its li...
University of Galway ‘should use its own land’ for student accommodation
University of Galway should be looking to redevelop its own vacant and dilapidated buildings in N...
Rahoon native sets up Galway’s first official trail running club
The modern human lifestyle has brought with it many luxuries . . . at the touch of a button, you ...
EU fund provides €1m for retrofitting in Galway city’s Westside
Residents in the Westside area of Galway city will benefit from a one million euro EU grant dedic...