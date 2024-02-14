Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway city last evening
It’s believed to have occurred across from the Galway Cathedral
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardaí say no arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing.
No further information is available at this time
Last updated: 8:00am
The post Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Emergency works to underway on Oranmore dual carriageway this morning
Emergency works are to get underway on the Oranmore dual carriageway this morning. The wire rope ...
Council meeting hears flood gates won’t prevent future devastating floods in Clarinbridge
A meeting of Loughrea area councilllors has heard that flood gates would not prevent future devas...
An Taisce objects to plans for new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan
An Taisce has objected to plans for a new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan. The...
Gaeltacht groups and students hold protest outside Dáil over housing crisis
Demonstrators gathered at the gates of Leinster House this afternoon to protest the repeated dela...
City butchers served closure order after inspectors found rodent droppings
A closure order was served on a city butchers last month after inspectors found rodent droppings ...
Three due before courts after Garda raids in Galway and Dublin
Three people are due to appear before court this morning following Garda raids in County Galway a...
Ballinasloe ranked in Ireland’s top 10 most romantic towns
Ballinasloe has made it into the top 10 of Ireland’s most romantic towns HenParty.ie has ra...
University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence
University of Galway has appointed a Spiddal woman as its new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence. Mairé...
Gaeltacht groups and students to protest at Dáil over housing crisis in West
A number of groups are set to protest outside outside the Dáil today over what they’re sayi...