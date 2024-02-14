  • Services

Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway city last evening

It’s believed to have occurred across from the Galway Cathedral


Gardaí say no arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing.

No further information is available at this time

