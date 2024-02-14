Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway city last evening

It’s believed to have occurred across from the Galway Cathedral





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Gardaí say no arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing.

No further information is available at this time

Last updated: 8:00am

The post Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.