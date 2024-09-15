  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Gardaí investigating after the body of a cyclist was discovered in Castlerea this morning

Published:

Gardaí investigating after the body of a cyclist was discovered in Castlerea this morning
Share story:

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a cyclist was discovered in county Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

The man in his 50s was found dead at the scene in the Cloonchambers area of Castlerea at around 2am.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

His body was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The road is currently closed for technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

The post Gardaí investigating after the body of a cyclist was discovered in Castlerea this morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
New affordable mental health service opens in Galway City this week

A new affordable mental health service opened in the Tuam Retail Centre in Galway city this week....

no_space
Campaign Groups in Connemara putting pressure on Galway County Council over difficulties with housing and planning

Difficulties with housing and planning continue to be a major issue in Connemara and two campaign...

no_space
University of Galway kicks off Annual Sustainable Development Week tomorrow

The University of Galway is kicking off its annual student-led sustainable development week tomor...

no_space
Workhouse hosts contrasting Shorelines festival exhibitions

The former dining hall and chapel of the Irish Workhouse Centre was not known as a place of plent...

no_space
TG4 chief slams lack of funding for station

The Director General of TG4 Alan Esselmont has accused the State of lagging behind the people in ...

no_space
No Name Club in new drive to expand reach

It can be tough being a young person — pressure from school, peer pressure, and the pressure to b...

no_space
New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect

A new development on Munster Avenue has reinvigorated calls for a senior city architect. At a mee...

no_space
Euromillions Player In Galway wins over 1 Million Euro in last night’s draw

A EuroMillions player in Galway is a millionaire this morning after winning over 1 million euro i...

no_space
Rail reopening would take hundreds of cars off road

The reopening of the Western Rail Corridor could take almost 300 cars off the road on a daily bas...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up