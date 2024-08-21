Gardai investigating after shots fired at a house in Castlegar
Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Castlegar last night.
The incident happened at around 7.30pm and it’s understood damage was caused to a home.
Gardaí attended the scene and say no-one was injured, and investigations are ongoing.
