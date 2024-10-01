Gardaí investigate two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore

Gardaí are investigating two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore in a three-day period.

They’re seeking the public’s help in the investigations.





The first incident occurred at Coole Park this day last week at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon.

The windows of a black Renault Megane was smashed by a male carrying a metal bar.

The second incident took place three days later on Friday last at Liam Mellows Terrace.

A fire occurred at a residence at approximately 4 in the morning.

No injuries were reported but substantial damage was caused to the front of the property.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area around the time and who may have camera footage including dash cam are asked to make this available to Galway Gardaí.

Any information on either incident is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

