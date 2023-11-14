Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Gort businesses

Gardai are investigating a string of burglaries at Gort businesses over a two day period

The first one occurred at Bridge Street between last Wednesday at 7pm and Thursday morning at 9





In the early hours of Thursday cash was taken from a business at the Grove between 1.40am and 1.55am

In that same time frame, at 2am, a burglary occurred at a business premises on the Ennis Road

A black Audi estate was observed in the area at the time.

Anyone who may have seen this car or noticed any suspicious activity regarding these incidents is asked to contact

Gort Gardaí at 091 63-64-00

