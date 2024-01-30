Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Gardai are investigating a spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore
Most of the houses were empty, but in one case the owner disturbed the culprits
Two houses in the same area of Dunmore – Meenleana – were targeted during the same time period.
The first burglary took place between Wednesday evening and Saturday morning.
The owner returned home to discover a number of items of jewellery had been taken including a gold watch, a silver watch and rings.
The second occurred between 10 on Friday night and 9.45 on Saturday morning.
The owner returned home to discover a number of items of jewellery and a chequebook had been taken.
On Saturday night between 8 and 8:15 a resident in a house in the Newtown area of Caltra disturbed 2 men who had broken in.
Both men were described as very tall and were wearing North Face jackets and gloves.
On the same day, a house in the Dangan area of Tuam was broken into between 10am and 8:55pm.
The owner returned to discover a sizeable amount of jewellery had been taken including gold necklaces, chains, bracelets and rings.
In all cases, Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area in question and observed any suspicious behaviour to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
