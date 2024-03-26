  • Services

Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara

Gardaí are investigating a spate of church burglaries in the Connemara area over a 6 day period last week

They’re also investigating damage to a life-size statue of the Sacred Heart at a city church


Gardaí in Ros Muc are investigating a burglary that occurred at Gortmore Church between Monday and Sunday

Damage was caused to property inside the Church.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in An Spideal are investigating a burglary that occurred during the same timeframe at Cill Einde Church

Access was gained to the church and an attempt was made to take items

Elsewhere, Gardaí in Indreabhan are investigating a burglary that occurred at Cill Treasa Church between Monday and Tuesday last week where access was gained to the church and property was damaged.

And in the city Gardaí are investigating criminal damage in Saint Mary’s Church on Claddagh Quay

A life-size statue of the Sacred Heart was damaged between 2.30 and 3.20 on Friday afternoon

Anyone with information on any of these incidents at Galway churches is asked to contact the local Garda station or the Garda confidential line 1800666111.

