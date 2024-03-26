Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are investigating a spate of church burglaries in the Connemara area over a 6 day period last week
They’re also investigating damage to a life-size statue of the Sacred Heart at a city church
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardaí in Ros Muc are investigating a burglary that occurred at Gortmore Church between Monday and Sunday
Damage was caused to property inside the Church.
Meanwhile, Gardaí in An Spideal are investigating a burglary that occurred during the same timeframe at Cill Einde Church
Access was gained to the church and an attempt was made to take items
Elsewhere, Gardaí in Indreabhan are investigating a burglary that occurred at Cill Treasa Church between Monday and Tuesday last week where access was gained to the church and property was damaged.
And in the city Gardaí are investigating criminal damage in Saint Mary’s Church on Claddagh Quay
A life-size statue of the Sacred Heart was damaged between 2.30 and 3.20 on Friday afternoon
Anyone with information on any of these incidents at Galway churches is asked to contact the local Garda station or the Garda confidential line 1800666111.
The post Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing development in Mountbellew
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a planned housing development in Mountbel...
Kane sisters from Connemara to receive prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award
The Kane sisters from North Connemara are to receive a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award They ar...
Two young people to represent Galway at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorrow
Two young people are to represent Galway city and county at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorro...
Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants
Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants. ‘Daróg̵...
Councillors demand complete overhaul of “red tape” surrounding septic tank grant scheme
County councillors are demanding a complete overhaul of the “red tape” surrounding th...
Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members
Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in ...
Water outages in Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin due to burst watermain
Residents and businesses in the Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin areas are being advised to expect wate...
New ‘Hydrocurtain’ at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway
A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at ta...
Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop
Eye test waiting times for paediatric patients in Galway have been reduced dramatically from 2 ye...